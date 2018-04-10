Getty Image

One of the craziest developments the past few days is just how close Russell Westbrook is to averaging a triple double for the second straight season. Before last year, nobody believed it was possible in the modern era. Then Westbrook did it and, in the process, altered the history books.

Still, we saw it as something of an anomaly. He’d lost his mind a little bit after Kevin Durant’s departure to the Warriors and approached every game on a competitive rampage. No chance he or anyone else would ever do it again. But here we are just a year later, and heading into the final game of the regular season, Russ needs just 16 rebounds to make it happen again.

The rebounding portion of his triple double rampage has been a topic of constant conversation for some time, as some think he hunts them out to the detriment of the team or, at the least, at times steals rebounds from teammates at times to pad his numbers. The Thunder wrap things up at home on Wednesday night against the reeling Grizzlies, and when asked about whether Russ might be chasing rebounds in order to get the stats he needs, teammate Carmelo Anthony had a pretty interesting response now one full season into the Westbrook experience.