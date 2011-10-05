Carmelo Anthony’s Signature Shoe: Jordan Melo M8

Yesterday, I told you I was in Portland for the Jordan Brand Flight Forum. And after spending all day at Nike World Headquarters, I can confidently say that you’ve never seen the brand quite like this. From exclusive presentations by the designers, to testing out the shoes on the court, I got a 360-degree view of where the brand is headed in regards to Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul. So without further ado, it’s time to introduce the Jordan Melo M8.

Fitting in with the brand’s three performance silos within the newly launched “Flight” architecture – Fly Over (Dwyane Wade), Fly Around (Chris Paul) and Fly Through (Carmelo Anthony) – the Jordan Melo M8 is built specifically for Carmelo’s versatile game. As you already know, ‘Melo has a rare combination of athleticism, fundamental skills and power â€“ making him a lethal offensive threat. He’ll beat you with a mid-range pull-up just as easily as he could take it right to the rack and finish in the paint with contact. It’s this versatility that comes to life in his eighth signature shoe.

The first thing that jumps out at you with the Jordan Melo M8 is the visible caged Zoom Air in the forefoot. With Max Air in the heel, you have a full cushioning system that caters to the versatile player. The shoe is a refined combination of lightweight and durable materials, including Flywire on the quarter panels and glossy patent-leather overlays.

Ankle support and stability have always been important to ‘Melo in his signature shoes. Jordan Brand delivers that with a full-length TPU cage that cradles the foot, as well as a mid-cut with a partial inner-sleeve for a snug fit.

The first three colorways of the Jordan Melo M8 will be available on Oct. 12 for a suggested retail price of $135. Additionally, the cool grey/white-orange flash colorway will release in November, with the black/metallic silver-dark charcoal colorway releasing in December.

