Carmelo drops 50 in a loss; Cavs lose NBA record 25th straight

Losing was the theme of the day in the NBA. In Denver, Carmelo Anthony turned in his best effort of the season, but just as you’d expect in this strange trip for the Nuggets, his team still lost the game at home to a Lottery-bound opponent … On his way to dropping 50 points (16-24 FG, 16-18 FT) on the Rockets, Carmelo treated Shane Battier like an assistant coach in a practice drill, and when Houston tried to mix it up, ‘Melo made Chuck Hayes look like Chuck E. Cheese. ‘Melo added 11 rebounds and 3 blocks … But somehow it still wasn’t enough. Blame the fact that Chauncey Billups left in the first quarter with a knee injury and that Nene didn’t play, or blame the fact that Denver couldn’t stop Kevin Martin (37 points, 7 assists, 3 steals) and Luis Scola (25 points). The Rockets led pretty much the entire second half after a 13-0 run in the third quarter, and ‘Melo could only get Denver to within four points with 20 seconds left before Kyle Lowry iced it at the line … Between ‘Melo and K-Mart, are there any two NBA players who could combine for 87 points in one game and make it look so easy? The Cavs often can barely score 87 points between their 12 guys, and they have to bust their ass just to do that … Speaking of, Cleveland went into Dallas trying to avoid an NBA-record 25 straight losses. To their credit, they competed incredibly hard against a tough team in a tough arena. But in reality, they’re just not good enough … With 1:40 to go in the fourth quarter, Antawn Jamison (18 points, 11 rebounds) hit a three to make it a one-possession game and swing the momentum Cleveland’s way. With one announcer yelling, “The Cavs can smell it now!” they got a big defensive stop, but Jamison missed an off-balance three, and after another stop, J.J. Hickson (26 points, 12 rebounds) ran over Jason Kidd for a forehead-slapping charge. Jason Terry‘s jumper pushed the Mavs’ lead back to five with 36 seconds left, and Cleveland’s last chance to make something happen — down by three on their final possession — ended with Anthony Parker missing a three and the Cavs unable to get a shot off after getting the offensive rebound … The final buzzer serenaded a gloomy Cleveland squad, and while one Cavs announcer gave an exasperated “That’s not fair!” another delivered the eulogy: “The Cavaliers played the last 90 seconds of the game like a team that doesn’t know how to win.” …Read More>>
Day-um! Gotta feel for those Cavs…..couldn’t even get the shot off….
lakers got another win, ron looked locked on D, bynum stayed healthy… so far, so good
what are you implying?
melo drops 50, 0 assists. he a great scorer.
kobe drops 50 with 2 assists. he a ball hogging lunatic.
discuss
Kwame did have shades of MJ when he got mad at Perk
Melo does realise that he will be second banana at the end of the month right?
@WTF Melo drops an efficient 50 with no assists on 24 shots. He made 66% of his shots. True he had a boatload of free throws which helped.
Kobe might “go off” for 50 with 35 shots. As good as a scorer he is, when you give him that many shots HE BETTER score 50 or more.
what happened in the EAST standings its not right
i do hope they’ll get it done…
coz i’m confuse……
brandon roy plans to return soon (cringe)
Click my name: Gerald Wallace dunks / “tough guy” KG slides out of the way
When you see that no one else on Denver (aside from Ty Lawson) did anything, you’ll realize that ‘Melo was out to get his last night. At least his team lost in the process!
MJ is kwame’s daddy lol
the second and third options were not available to the nuggets last night, Melo would have to score 50 in order to have a chance to win. Melo did it efficiently on 24 shots and when kobe goes for 50 he is usually does it on 35 to 40 shots. not to mention carmelo was constantly getting to the line. thats efficiency.
LMA was my pick for the All-star game and i hope he uses that snub (yup, snub. he should have gotten in but stern is trying to make kevin the next white nba superstar, which he will be). LMa has been the man and rightfully so
They used to say Mike drafted Kwame because he’s his son. LOL!!!
@ Chaos and anyone else that thinks LMA should be in – don’t look at Kevin Love, look at Tim Duncan.
hey YOUNGFED – Spurs are coming to town tonight. Should be a good game.
for at least one team.
wait what? bRoy is making a comeback this soon again?
cavs need to go into full rebuild mode. No sense in keeping jamison or mo, and possibly vajayjay although that one is up for discussion.
LMA has stepped his game up but Kevin Love stepped his up even more from last year to this year. Yes Duncan should have been the odd man out.
The Cavs can ONLY rebuild through the draft because NO ONE wants to go there or even be there right now. They went from an Elite team to a contraction candidate in the span of 6 months. The problem with building through the draft is that they don’t have any good assets to trade away for high picks. Everyone on their roster would only fetch a 2nd rounder to a team that will already be picking in the late 20’s. Aside from Lebron they haven’t exactly gotten too many base hits.
I must have missed something, because I don’t see shades of MJ when I look at Kwame; especially not when I watch him play!
Melo’s gonna fit right in with the Knicks. In a league where you need more than one star on your roster to go deep in the post season, there is no second banana. Now there may be a third banana, ie. BOsh, but no second banana.
@Thatswhats up
We gonna kick yall ass lol. Btw did u check out that eminem superbowl comericial it was pretty sweet and a very good look for the city.
@Post #4 (cause your name is tooooo damn long)
Preach on brother preach on…..”CHURCH!!!”
@#7
KOBE IS THE BEST SCORER IN THE LEAGUE HANDSDOWN
Because Denver as a team just guns and the Lakers run a motion offense to get easy shots. Melo goes for 50 because he was hot and gunning. Kobe goes for 50 by scrapping his teams set play. Not hating on Kobe, but that it the difference wtfisthis.
