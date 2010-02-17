Caron Butler’s Dallas debut; Iverson, B-Roy struggle to return; Nets win!

For about 15 minutes, the Mavericks looked like they’d been playing with its new roster for months, building a double-digit lead in Oklahoma City while starting two-guard Caron Butler (13 pts, 4-16 FG) wasn’t shy at all about getting involved in the offense right away. Over on the bench Brendan Haywood appeared not miserable for the first time since Chapel Hill, DeShawn Stevenson had a serene “I’m probably not gonna play but that’s OK” vibe about him, and the trade seemed a rousing success. By the end, Dallas had shot a season-worst 32% from the field, they’d lost the game, and now they’ve got to figure out exactly how Caron will fit into the system … Russell Westbrook is a smart guy. First quarter, he got the ball all alone on a breakaway, but instead of making his own highlight, he let Kevin Durant (25 pts, 14 rebs, 3 blks) catch up and gave him the wide-open dunk. Young point guards should follow Westbrook’s example: Not only are you getting your superstar an easy bucket to help him get in a rhythm, you’re also ensuring said superstar is appreciative and wants to pick up the check at post-game dinner … There was a point during Rockets/Jazz when Chase Budinger, Kyle Korver, David Andersen and AK-47‘s “Scooby-Doo” hair were on the court at the same time. Throw Chris Quinn in there, and you could’ve had Kentucky’s starting five from Glory Road … Andersen (18 pts) was raining threes in the fourth — he’s like Mehmet Okur except he actually jumps sometimes — but Houston couldn’t hang onto the ball, get defensive stops or make shots when it mattered most. Korver got loose from Trevor Ariza and hit the go-ahead J with three minutes left, then Kirilenko jumped the passing lane and got a breakaway dunk to make it a three-point game. The Rockets proceeded to go 1-for-8 the rest of the way with one backbreaking turnover, while Deron Williams (17 pts, 15 asts) and crew closed it out at the line … After an Aaron Brooks late-game airball on a crucial possession where he didn’t give them time to set anything up, Utah’s announcer described the look on Rick Adelman‘s face as, “What was that, and why?” … One time AK-47 made an two-hand underhand pass between Luis Scola‘s legs. Only problem was that AK’s mitts wound up way too close to Reggie Evans territory … Here’s a crazy idea we got from Doc Rivers last night: When you’re up three in the final seconds and the other team has the ball, foul before they can get off a shot. After Tyreke Evans (17 pts, 11 rebs, 7 asts) hit a trey to bring Sacramento within one with six seconds left, then Ray Allen‘s free throws put Boston up three, Doc had them foul Omri Casspi before he, Tyreke or Kevin Martin could force overtime. Casspi made the freebies, and after Paul Pierce hit two at the line, the Celtics fouled Casspi again before he could take a three-pointer. This time he bricked one FT with 0.7 on the clock, and that was the end … Other stat lines from Tuesday: Derrick Rose dropped 29 points (14-18 FG) as Chicago 30-pieced the Knicks; Dwyane Wade put up 24 points, six boards and six assists to beat the Sixers, while Allen Iverson had four points (1-7 FG) and three steals off the bench in his first game back after taking some sick baby days; Kevin Love posted 22 points and 15 boards, but the Wolves lost to Detroit; Shannon Brown had 27 points and 10 boards as the Kobe-less Lakers beat Golden State; and Jason Richardson scored 27 in Phoenix’s win at Memphis … The Marcus Camby trade officially went down before the Blazers/Clippers tip-off, but not in time for everybody to get their physicals and suit up for their new teams. In a pre-game interview, Camby bluntly said the Clips “gave up on their season” by trading him, and he looked like a genius when L.A. went out and got smashed. (Without Camby by his side, All-Star Chris Kaman went 1-for-6 with seven turnovers.) Brandon Roy had four points in a 15-minute cameo … Roy tweaked his hamstring in the game, the same hamstring that he’s been struggling with for a while now. Word is that he may have to shut it down for a bit … THE NETS WON! It helped that the Bobcats didn’t even try to show up, as Jersey outplayed them from start to finish for that landmark fifth victory. With the shot clock running down late in the fourth, Brook Lopez went back-to-the-basket on Tyson Chandler and dropped a crazy turnaround J at the buzzer. Nets announcer Ian Eagle yelled “Mazeltov!” Two seconds later the refs took the basket away … We’re out like going 4-78 …
Watch out for D-Rose in 2nd half of the season, he looks hungry.
Big Trade should go down today with Houston. T-Mac will finally be free and life can get on.
I’d say about 2 more trades should take place along side that one.
Rockets need something they are just to easy to figure out now. Stop Brooks and Landry and the game is yours. This of course shouldn’t be the case at all, but with Trevor Ariza doing nothing really and no one else stepping up it’s not looking good for that 8th spot.
Glad A.I. is back and even though dude had only 4 points I know that sickness with his child might have been on his mind.
The Thunder are going to be fun to watch in the playoffs when it comes time for the game to be on their court.
Let the trades begin.
Did I miss it or did DIME gloss over George Karl’s cancer diagnosis
Love or hate the guy, that’s some scary shit – get well GK
the knicks must not have tried at all. How are you going to let someone score 30 on you while only having to take 1 free throw. Maybe hack the guy a little if he is shooting 80% from the field.
Damn, is that really the Nets’ record? lol
Holy crap…it actually IS 5-48…
If Tracy goes to the Bulls, then I think that will change things in the East….depending on who’s involved……I’m sorry, but I have to rant today…
…..WTF is wrong with the Sixers!?!??!!! Why are you NOT trading??? Our team is trash this season and hard to look at!!!! The team got booed almost the whole night!…Iggy is not a number one and not worth holding on to if you can get someone better….and Dalembum??!!! Anytime Jamal Maglore scores on you, you need to get traded or benched….and Eddie Jordan??!!! just do the city a favor and quit…If an All-Star PF/C wants to come to your team…LET HIM!!! Even though some Dime readers will disagree, Having Amare is better than having 3-9 PG’s on your roster…all of whom are 6’3″ and under and play like 2’s….
………….Did you know they’re actually GIVING away two tickets to games???? All you have to do is buy 5 Liter bottles of Lipton Ice Tea…people still aren’t going to the games……I’m pissed….
hahaha…5 liter bottles of Lipton ice tea…hilarious, and sad if it’s true..i live in Europe and I never had the chance to attend any NBA game but i would definitely buy some ice tea to get tickets… i would even buy 50 litres, i mean i like lipton ice tea
@Mike Honcho…
You are absoulutely right!!! The sixers needs to be blown up more than any team in the nba. They wasted the AI years. They traded him because that front office is dumb and can’t spot talent if it killed their whole family in front of them. Signing Samuel Dalembert at the time they sign he do that SUPER dumb contract was dumb when that Steven Hunter who did the same exact thing, yet he played harder. Constantly signing old forwards(webber,kukoc,glen rob,mashburn,rodney rodgers, kenny thomas,elton brand and etc) to horrible contracts. Then they have some hope with a core of iggy(a 3rd banana)miller,jason smith,thad, marrese, lou will, kapono. But what do they do…sign elton and don’t resign miller. WHAT!!! When you have young bigs we want to run, you get them a point to run the floor. You also don’t sign an injured elton brand to money he never deserved and let go of miller then draft a point guard he avg like 8ppg in COLLEGE!!!
Blow that team up, frame elton for murder, trade iggy and kapono to boston for ray, and trade samuel for a happy meal. That team has the worst collection of talent that leads to nowhere. Atleast the knicks got cap space this summer.
LOL @ Frame Elton for Murder!!!
@ ToAn…sadly it’s true….They have a GIANT billboard as you cross one of the bridges into the city!
You look at every other “rebuilding” team in the league and they’ve made progress in wins and players….Out of the teams with the worst records this season…all of them have admitted they’re rebuilding….the Sixers front office, and their drug dealers, keep saying the team is competitive….WTH!??!!!! Iggy and Dalembum both got shine because of AI and Miller….you get rid of them and expect Iggy and Dalembum to do the same??? I want what they’re snorting, ’cause it has to be some good ish!
That Doc Rivers foul thing is ALWAYS done in European basketball. Not sure why NBA coaches don’t do it more often.
Was at the Sixer game last night. AI was so rusty that he couldn’t finish layups. Iggy was just standing around doing nothing, Elton brand has become a stiff. A close game in the 2nd quarter turned ugly in the 3rd.
Wade sat the whole 4th quarter, “fire Eddy” chants all around…classic Philly fans.
Yea my people went to the game last night…horrible them sixers are…
But the crazy part is the sixers(besides them getting AI in 96) have been a top five horrible franchise since about 88. Almost killed barkley career, wasted and drained ai career even when the rules changes came that would of helped them.
Like for real think about it, since about 88 name the good players the sixers have drafted? Then ask ya self how long was they in a sixers uniform? Then ask ya self who did they miss out on? Like when did you ever see the sixers make a move and say “Awww, great move by the sixers”…NEVER!!!!!!!!!
The crazy part is I am not even a sixers fan I just live in that region…the sixers are horrible
Praying for George Karl…by his stripes you ARE healed!
Damn Sixers fan uniting huh?? i smell a mutiny..
Trade Kobe Bryant!!
John Wall. Demarcus Cousins. Patrick Patterson. ‘Nuff said.
6ers F****D UP 2WICE allll by themselves by:
FIRING ANDRE
HIRING EDDIE
The only thing they did good was bringing back the ol’ school jerseys.
SHOUT OUTS TO:
ILL MILL with the GROWN MAN’S DOUBLE DOUBLE
Yup, Paul scored 20 points and grabbed 12 boards coming off the bench for Utah. Props.
NO SHOUT OUTS TO:
YI
Some might say the whole Nets squad is wack. Congrats on their 5th win by the way. But this bol YI doesn’t cut it for me. He’s thier weak link. You know you’ve been stinkin’ it up if you’re the weakest link on a 5-WIN squad.
And until he shows me otherwise he gets NO SHOUT OUTS.
PS – I know you’re reading this YI and you’re disappointed at yourself for disappointing me but you shouldn’t be disappointed at disappointing me, you should be disappointed for disappointing yourself and your whole squad with your disappointing performances.
Leroy Shonuff..
Luv that name lol Vanity put me through puberty @ 5-6 years of age with that movie..
@ Dime
So who won Kentucky-Miss.St and anything outta the ordinary happen?
Lakers keep rollin…
The New York Knicks are finalizing a deal to acquire Houston Rockets forward Tracy McGrady, an NBA source told SI.com.
The framework of the deal involves sending McGrady to New York for forward Jared Jeffries, guard Larry Hughes and forward Jordan Hill. The Knicks and Rockets have agreed to swap 2011 first round picks and the Knicks will send the Rockets their first round pick in 2012.
The only outstanding issues involve protection for the draft picks.
The deal could be completed as early as tomorrow.
hamstring injuries are a bitch. and if you don’t let it heal completely what usualy takes 3 to 6 months your in for a world of pain. But it’s typical for the blazers medical staff to put a player’s body at risk like that. Good job.
BTW watsup with nick colisson he’s gettin charges, blocks(3last night) and he’s well an energy guy. OKC, Portland, Sacramento, Memphis all of these teams will be the class of the west in 5 years. It seems like there are no young and exciting teams in the east with bright futures… that’s realy sad.
Tomorow is trade night it’s gonna be exciting or absolutely boring
sorry, but i’m going to be the poop in the laker fans’ punchbowl. While it is impressive how well they are playing without kobe, the teams they beat weren’t as impressive. Is it so amazing they beat the blazers missing a third of their team? not so much. The spurs are sucking. The Jazz are a small team so you’d hope gasol and odom would dominate inside. Finally, the warriors are the warriors. No more needs to be said. If they beat Boston without Kobe, then we’ll talk.
p.s. yes I am a hater.
Old school Sixers jersey were second best part of the game.
Props to the dude that came out for the timeout shooting thing in the 3rd quarter. Had to hit a layup, free throw, 3 pointer. Bang, bang, bang…..announcer didn’t know what to do with the extra time.
First time I saw DWade play live. That guy gets to the rim effortlessly. His in and out dribble is ridiculous.
Not a Sixers fan either, just got the hook up with some tickets.
Leroy Shonuff….old school style “you bitin’ my name”…
@ LakeShow…thanks man…one of my fav movies ever..hahaha he bit dude ankle…
@ Sho-nuff….so I guess an old school battle is needed to prove who gets the name…cause this is my name…
Also I AM NOT A SIXERS FAN!!!!!! BULLS FOR LIFE… I just hate watching crummy basketball and the sixers are crummy basketball…always have and always will be…
Also YI always did suck. Whenever someone pre-draft workouts only consist of them doing drills against CHAIRS, BEWARE!!!!!!! Dude is just HORRIBLE! But the nets do got potential…
Man I aint battlin’ for a name I’ve been posting under for years.
We’ll just have two…..of course you can always change your name to Tyrone……..hahahahaha….
@ Ding
Yes we know this..
i just havent wanted to say it because i’d be accused of riding Kobe’s yoohoo..
Portland – most injury ravaged front court – just traded for Camby, nuff said..
Spurs – best biggest defensive post player is old
Utah – see their last playoff exits..
Warriors – i couldve told you we wouldve beasted those midgets lol
We are a good team without him.. but like RonRon said last night we are an alltime great team WITH him..
haha kobe holds the lakers back when he plays because he still thinks he needs to take all the shots, they get blown out by denver when he plays then they blow out portland without him? and San Antonio?