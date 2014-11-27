Cat & Mouse: Steph Curry Bamboozles Victor Oladipo Before Draining 3

There aren’t many players on the level of Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. He showed off his mastery on the court last night in one sequence where the Magic’s strong defensive guard Victor Oladipo played the mouse to Steph’s cat.

‘Dipo is one of the best defenders at his position, a solid ball of athleticism with the foot speed to stay with just about anyone and the muscle to bang in the post if need be. But Curry is on such a roll with his shooting stroke right now, ‘Dipo’s defense didn’t even matter. When Steph went behind his back and then stepped back, all Victor could do was lunge and pray:

Golden State got the 111-96 win in Orlando Wednesday night for their seventh consecutive victory this season to remain near Memphis at the top of the Western Conference standings with just two losses on the season.

We’ll definitely have more from Steph’s performance on the night before Thanksgiving.

