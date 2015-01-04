Cavs GM David Griffin Throws Support Behind David Blatt

David Blatt’s job is safe. Why it took so long for the Cleveland Cavaliers to publicly say so is anyone’s guess. In advance of today’s afternoon game against the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland GM David Griffin threw support behind his first-year head coach and called the recent “narrative” involving Blatt and his team “ridiculous.”

"This narrative of our coaching situation is truly ridiculous. It is a non-story…Coach Blatt is our coach." – #Cavs GM David Griffin. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 4, 2015

#Cavs GM David Griffin on David Blatt's status with the team: "That narrative is done. No change is being made, period." — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 4, 2015

David Griffin: "I'm disappointed that the slant has been so negative." Says that Cavs expected this to be "a work in progress," — Ethan J. Skolnick (@EthanJSkolnick) January 4, 2015

Blatt and the struggling Cavaliers faced more scrutiny than ever over the past. A report courtesy of ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Marc Stein said that the rookie coach was struggling to “reach the team,” and LeBron James only offered tepid defense of Blatt in response. Another source’s claim that James would leave Cleveland if it were the right business decision further fueled speculation on Blatt’s future, as did The King’s laughably ballyhooed post-game exchange with Dwyane Wade.

Despite the growing notion that Blatt’s seat was getting hoter, the Cavs’ front office stayed mum until Griffin’s comments. And considering Griffin’s derision of the media’s coverage of the situation, it seems reasonable to conclude that owner Dan Gilbert and company have remained comfortable with Blatt at the helm even as Cleveland has increasingly struggled to live up to sky-high expectations.

But if that’s indeed the case, why did Griffin come to Blatt’s aid now – nearly a full week after ESPN’s incendiary story stoked the hubbub? Something doesn’t add up here.

Either way, though, this is the right call by the Cavaliers. Blatt and his team have underperformed to this point in the season, and James’ ongoing extended absence will likely make matters worse. But its early in 2015 yet, and Cleveland still has more than enough time to turn its year around.

And the continuing on- and off- court development of Blatt and his players is most key to that development.

