The Leaked Cavs City Jerseys Are A Clever Nod To Music History

With the 2020-21 NBA season rapidly approaching, there are myriad topics to discuss. For the teams that have not released their “City Edition” jerseys, uniform chatter is also picking up ahead of the downbeat of the campaign and, over the weekend, a new look emerged for the Cleveland Cavaliers. In typical fashion, opinions varied wildly when it comes to the aesthetics of the jerseys, but an intrepid observer did the work to figure out that Cleveland’s ambitious lettering wasn’t just a coincidence.

As you can see, the lettering is seemingly taken from a combination of the Sex Pistols, David Bowie, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana and Pink Floyd. This might seem a bit odd for an NBA team but, considering the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is housed in Cleveland, the picture starts to come together.

It should be noted that, at the time of this post, the Cavs have actually announced these jerseys yet. As such, they haven’t issued the full explainer that often comes with this kind of release, but this makes too much sense to not be the actual explanation, which will lead to real questions if it doesn’t end being touted as the backstory.

The Cavs will be an interesting team in 2020-21, especially after a quiet offseason when compared to many Eastern Conference foes. If nothing else, they will have an intriguing new jersey option, and it seems to mirror a prominent local interest, reflecting the point of the “City Edition” the whole time.