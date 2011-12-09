Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert’s Letter to David Stern; Calls Chris Paul Trade a “Travesty”

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert was so pissed when he found out about the Lakers/Chris Paul deal, he apparently immediately fired off a strongly-worded letter to NBA Commissioner David Stern protesting the deal.

As our dude Dan Wetzel tweeted, “Dan Gilbert email to Stern is so angry you can practically hear the comic sans.”

Here it is in its entirety:

Commissioner, It would be a travesty to allow the Lakers to acquire Chris Paul in the apparent trade being discussed. This trade should go to a vote of the 29 owners of the Hornets. Over the next three seasons this deal would save the Lakers approximately $20 million in salaries and approximately $21 million in luxury taxes. That $21 million goes to non-taxpaying teams and to fund revenue sharing. I cannot remember ever seeing a trade where a team got by far the best player in the trade and saved over $40 million in the process. And it doesn’t appear that they would give up any draft picks, which might allow to later make a trade for Dwight Howard. (They would also get a large trade exception that would help them improve their team and/or eventually trade for Howard.) When the Lakers got Pau Gasol (at the time considered an extremely lopsided trade) they took on tens of millions in additional salary and luxury tax and they gave up a number of prospects (one in Marc Gasol who may become a max-salary player). I just don’t see how we can allow this trade to happen. I know the vast majority of owners feel the same way that I do. When will we just change the name of 25 of the 30 teams to the Washington Generals? Please advise…. Dan G.

