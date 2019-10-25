The Cavs And Cedi Osman Reportedly Agreed To A Four-Year, $31 Million Extension

Most of the contract extension madness in the NBA occurred prior to the start of the regular season, with rookie-scale deals arriving before the league-imposed deadline on Monday. However, teams and players could come to terms on non-rookie extensions and, on Thursday evening, the Cavaliers made news with a reported four-year extension for forward Cedi Osman.

Cedi Osman has agreed to a four-year, $31 million contract extension with the Cavaliers, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @excelsm tell @NYTSports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 25, 2019

Moments later, Brian Windhorst of ESPN indicated that the fourth season of the deal is non-guaranteed.

Cedi Osman has agreed to a 4-year, $30.8 million extension with Cavs sources said. Final year of the deal is nonguaranteed (@TheSteinLine first reported agreement). — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) October 25, 2019

Osman, who was the No. 31 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, was not subject to the rookie scale upon arrival in the NBA but, at the same time, his contract was set to expire after the 2019-20 season. The 24-year-old forward has made intriguing strides since arriving in Cleveland, culminating in a 2018-19 season in which Osman averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. In addition, Osman provides needed athleticism and two-way potential for the Cavs and the franchise is showing great confidence in him.

There is an argument that Osman could have fetched more on the open market but, as always, there is some element of security in the mix for the player. To this point, Osman hasn’t banked an enormous amount of money as an NBA player and, at the very least, he can lock in more than $20 million one game into his third season, with the chance to earn $31 million. In short, this makes sense on all sides.