The Boston Celtics took a commanding 3-2 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening, outlasting the visitors behind a big night from Al Horford and the energy provided by the return of Marcus Smart. While Boston may have triumphed regardless, there was a bit of officiating controversy during the stretch run, as the Celtics appeared to commit a shot clock violation with 1:18 remaining and the game still very much in doubt.

Celtics get away with a shot clock violation in crunch time pic.twitter.com/lbZO5dAsNa — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) April 25, 2018

While the live action can often paint a difficult picture to decipher, a still shot is revealing and it was clear that the Bucks (and their fan base) had a legitimate gripe.