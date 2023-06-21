Earlier in the day on Wednesday, a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic indicated that the Boston Celtics were trying to figure out a way to get Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards via him opting into the final year of his contract. Not long after that report hit the internet, Charania brought word that a trade was close to being completed, one which involved a third team getting pulled into the mix.

According to Charania, the Celtics and Wizards were in discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers about a deal that would center around Porzingis opting in and going to Boston, while Malcolm Brogdon would go to L.A. and Marcus Morris Sr. would head to Washington — along with Danilo Gallinari to make the financials work.

Sources: Wizards, Celtics and Clippers are in strong talks on a trade that would send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington and Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles. Sides are still working through details and Porzingis’ $36M player option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

Not long after, Charania and Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported that the deal was in the final stages of getting done, with those three players involved and draft compensation heading to D.C., including the 30th overall pick from the Clippers. Adrian Wojnarowski added that Amir Coffey was also headed to the Wizards.

Breaking: Celtics, Wizards, Clippers are closing in on a trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Malcolm Brogdon to L.A., and Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

Per source, the three-team deal that would bring Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis to Boston is nearing the final stages. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 21, 2023

The Clippers are expected to trade No. 30 in Thursday's NBA Draft to the Wizards as part of this three-team trade, sources said. Washington nets a first-rounder for aiding Porzingis opt in-and-trade. https://t.co/2AvIhWTQVW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

ESPN Sources: The Celtics are working on a trade to acquire the Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal that sends Malcolm Brogdon to Clippers. LA would be sending Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey and 30th pick to Washington. Sides still have more work to do on an agreement. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2023

Porzingis has one year left on his contract that will pay him approximately $36 million before he’s able to hit unrestricted free agency next summer. While the Wizards would need to figure out how Morris fits into their plans after the Bradley Beal trade, he could presumably be either a veteran who helps the franchise’s next era or gets moved to a team that wants to compete right now. Brogdon joined Boston last year from the Indiana Pacers, and while he became the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, reports indicated that the team was looking to take players from its bloated guard rotation and bolster the roster elsewhere.