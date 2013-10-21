The Champs Sports Game Plan: Jordan “Bel Air”

10.21.13 5 years ago

If you’re too young to remember Will Smith before he went big, BIG time, back when he was rocking ridiculous heat all the time on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, then here’s your chance to get caught up. His famous ’90s swag is coming back in vivid colors (pink, lime, blue and purple), thanks to Jordan‘s heat wave of recent Bel Air kicks available now at Champs Sports. The Retro 5, XX8s, Six Rings, Son of Mars… it goes on and on.

Get over to your local store to pick up the apparel in this Game Plan but you’ll have to hold out for the ‘Go Fresh’ tee which drops in early November. Find your local Champs Sports retailer by using the store locator at ChampsSports.com.

*** *** ***

Jordan 6 Rings ‘Bel Air’- $160.00
Jordan Flight 45 – $125.00
Jordan Prime Flight- $125.00
Jordan Flight Origins- $115.00
MJ Circles Tee- $35.00
Go 23 Fresh Air Tee- $35.00
Jordan Varsity 2 Hoody- $95.00
MJ Flight Crew Club $60.00
Jordan Fragmented Elephant Short $50.00
Jordan Bankroll Short $38.00
Jordan Legend Bel Air Five Pan Hat- $30.00
Jordan Bel Air Pom- $26.00
Jordan Dry Fit Basketball Crew Socks – $16.00
