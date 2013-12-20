The Champs Sports Game Plan: A Top 10 Year In Review

12.20.13 5 years ago
It’s been a year to remember for sneaker and sports gear enthusiasts, and none of that would’ve been possible without Champs Sports and the Game Plan. Showcasing everything from the Jordan Bel Air Collection to the Oregon Ducks to even the LeBron 7 Soldier, the Game Plan never slowed down and brought the heat consistently. With 2013 set to close in a few weeks, take a look at some of our favorites from Champs Sports this year or head on over to the store locator to see where you can cop your own.

*** *** ***

1. Jordan “Bel Air” Collection
Who didn’t watch the Fresh Prince growing up? He had swag before the word became overused, was a sneakerhead before the word became abused and the actual TV show was pretty good too. Combine the nostalgia with these sick colors and it’s no wonder this is our favorite.

2. Nike Basketball Elite Superhero Collection
When you’re talking about probably the three best basketball players in the world, there’s no better way to describe them than superheroes. Sporting exclusive colorways on their signature sneakers, these shoes perfectly matched what LeBron, Kobe and KD are all about.

3. The Jordan Grape Collection
If you grew up during the ’90s, there were two colorways you had to have. One was Chicago’s red/white/black, which will never go out of style. But the other was Charlotte’s teal and purple. This pack brought back a lot of memories.

4. Nike Griffey Spring Collection
Ken Griffey Jr. was probably the most stylish baseball player ever, and still has people rocking his shoes right along with the Jordans, Barkleys and more. The Kid might’ve even been a bigger star off the field than on it.

5. Nike Sportswear Safari Pack
Originally inspired ironically by a deluxe ostrich leather couch, the Nike Safari colorway came back in this pack to take a few shoes, most notably the Griffey 1, to new heights.

Hit page 2 for the rest of our top 10…

