Chandler Parsons was once one of the league’s hottest young players. During his first few seasons with the Rockets and the Mavericks, Parsons proved himself to be a versatile NBA wing with his ability as a slasher and knock-down shooter from three-point range.

But persistent injuries eventually robbed him of his explosiveness, and he’s had difficulty staying on the court consistently ever since. Parsons spent three tumultuous seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before they eventually parted ways with him in a trade to the Atlanta Hawks last summer.

On Wednesday, found himself in a scary situation after getting into an automobile accident after practice. According to a team release, Parsons suffered whiplash and a concussion. He’s since been placed in the league’s concussion protocol and reportedly will not travel with the team to San Antonio to face the Spurs later this week.

Parsons has appeared in just five games so far this season for the Hawks and has played sparsely, averaging just 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in a little more than 10 minutes of action