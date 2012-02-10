Changing The Game: Freedom Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

Having trouble finding headphones that actually work in the gym? And by work, I mean they don’t fall, don’t blow out if they get sweaty and don’t cause a nuisance with their wires hanging down your torso? If you’re like me in this – not only can I NOT work out without music, but I am constantly searching for some good headphones to use – you should probably check out Jaybird’s Freedom Bluetooth Wireless Headphones.

I was lucky enough to get sent a pair of these and they are awesome. It takes a few minutes to figure out where everything goes (probably because there are so many little additions), but once you get the fit customized to your ear, the music never wavers and the fit never slides. There are three sizes of ear tips and three sizes of secure ear cushions and at first, I couldn’t quite figure out what to do with everything. Once I did figure it out and got it customized, it almost felt like a magnet to my ear. It never moved. The honey comb center of the ear tip gives a balanced amount of resistance against the back bowl of the ear (top, back and bottom), thus holding the ear tip securely forward in the ear.

Hitting up the gym with these connected wirelessly to my iPhone was amazing. Without any wires, you never have to worry about accidentally grabbing a hold of one while you’re lifting (that happens to me all the time). The sound is fabulous, and the bluetooth connection is a lot easier than I suspected. One thing I was disappointed in was that they didn’t connect to my iPod Nano without an adapter. But considering how easy they made connecting and listening to music, it was an extremely small price.

Even the case is crazy: It seals magnetically to protect your headphones.

The enhanced Freedom is available now on the JayBird online store for $99 with free shipping.

