Channing Frye Posterizes Samuel Dalembert

As we wrote in Smack, Channing Frye surprised everyone last night with what was probably the best dunk of his career. But no one got caught slipping more than Samuel Dalembert. The best part of this though is the aftermath when Big Sam is so flabbergasted that you can see him in the background cheesing like Will Ferrell in Elf.

Is this the most surprising facial of the season?

