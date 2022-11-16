The Sacramento Kings are 7-6 to start the 2022-23 NBA season. They’ve won four in a row and are eighth in the Western Conference, only a game out of the No. 4 seed. On Tuesday, they demolished the Brooklyn Nets, 153-121, on TNT. They own the league’s second-ranked offense. De’Aaron Fox looks primed to nab his first All-Star berth. Kevin Huerter is white hot beyond the arc. Domantas Sabonis is cooking. This is a super fun group to watch.

Following Sacramento’s dissection of the dysfunctional Nets, Charles Barkley, enthused by the Kings’ dominant performance and recent stretch of play, called upon commissioner Adam Silver to enact some change.

“Let’s call Adam Silver, he’s at the game. Let’s move all the Sacramento Kings (games) in for the Lakers (games),” Barkley said. “Let’s call him right now. Let’s kill all the Lakers games.”

"Let's move all the Sacramento Kings [games] in for the Lakers… Let's kill all the Lakers games" Charles Barkley's proposal to Adam Silver 😂#NBATwitter https://t.co/47Rx135FlB pic.twitter.com/dOYmaXszFd — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) November 16, 2022

The Lakers have struggled mightily out of the gates. They’re 3-10 and 14th in the West. Only the 3-12 Detroit Pistons and 2-12 Houston Rockets have worse records. Despite that, given Los Angeles’ immense popularity, headlined by stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they’ve played numerous nationally televised games. That doesn’t stand to change moving forward either, much to Barkley’s dismay.

The Lakers’ next chance to climb out of their early hole comes Friday at home against the Pistons. Meanwhile, Sacramento will aim to extend its winning streak to five when it welcomes the San Antonio Spurs to town on Thursday night.