Charles Barkley Apologized To Beyonce’s Mom For His Galveston Jokes (But Still Won’t Go There)

Saturday night’s edition of Inside the NBA featured an all-time Charles Barkley roast, as the Hall of Famer had Shaq keeled over laughing as he torched the New Orleans Pelicans and the city of Galveston, Texas.

Chuck called out the Pelicans for quitting in Game 3 against the Thunder, and said they didn’t deserve a flight to Cancun and should instead drive down to Galveston to see “that dirty ass water.”

It really is some of Barkley’s funniest work in some time, and naturally it went viral and went far beyond just basketball fans. Among those who saw it was Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, who was born in Galveston and got the clip sent to her by Jay-Z, issuing a funny response to Chuck on Instagram.

Barkley, being a wise man, issued an apology to Ms. Tina and asked for forgiveness from the Beyhive.

However, there was only so far he’s willing to go with an apology, and a trip to Galveston is not in the cards. He almost killed Shaq by saying he’d rather take a vacation to “San Antonio with them big ol’ women” than go to Galveston.

There is nothing guaranteed to get Shaq to lose it than a surprise joke about the women of San Antonio, and Chuck couldn’t resist dragging them into this with Galveston. The state of Texas, in general, seems to not be Barkley’s favorite and I doubt he’ll be taking any trips there any time soon on his own personal accord.

