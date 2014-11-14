Charles Barkley’s Bare Bottom “Breaks The Internet” More Than Kim K’s

If real, this is something that could actually break the internet. After a photo of Kim Kardashian’s famed backside in Paper magazine took the web by storm earlier this week, the NBA on TNT tweeted a pic of Charles Barkley channeling the reality television star.

*We’re NSFW from this point on, by the way.

If you got it, flaunt it. Someone at TNT obviously thinks that Chuck does:

Yikes. We’ll cling to the virtual certainty that the shot above is fake. It’s not the ideal way to start a weekend regardless.

In case you were living under a rock, here’s the ballyhooed cover that served as Barkley’s inspiration:

Paper’s full spread includes multiple photos of Kardashian baring even more skin (very NSFW link). Let’s hope Chuck and the folks at TNT didn’t follow suit. We much prefer when Barkley leaves some – okay, actually all – of his body to the imagination.

What do you think?

