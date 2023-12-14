charles barkley
Charles Barkley Wants To Be There For The Bulls ‘Uncomfortable’ Ring Of Honor Night With Jordan And Pippen

On Friday, January 12, the Chicago Bulls will introduce its Ring of Honor, something almost every franchise has in some form but, somehow, the Bulls haven’t until now. The inaugural class features 13 individuals, with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, Jerry Krause, Artis Gilmore, Jerry Sloan, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Chet Walker, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Tex Winter, and Dick Klein all being inducted.

The ceremony will take place at halftime of the game against the Warriors that night, and it’s not entirely clear exactly who all will be on hand for the celebration in person.

There is the chance that it could be an incredibly awkward reunion if Jordan and Pippen both decide to show up, as those two are at odds over Pippen’s anger at his portrayal in Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary. He’s called Jordan a “horrible player” before he showed up in Chicago, and has made clear that he is not on friendly terms with his longtime teammate. The prospects of Jordan and Pippen being in the same building is fascinating not just to fans, but to another former Jordan friend who has been shut out by the legend, as Charles Barkley was informed of the Ring of Honor night by Dan Patrick and is now determined to go just to watch the trainwreck in person.

As Barkley notes, “uncomfortable won’t do it justice” if all those guys are all on hand for the celebration, and he just wants to go sit in the corner and stare. Chuck was excited to learn this will be on one of his off nights and he can go, and it would be incredibly funny if he’s just sitting there courtside grinning ear-to-ear while the most awkward induction ceremony of all-time is happening. That said, I would personally be shocked if both Jordan and Pippen are on hand for this, but if they do, I too will be locked in on watching the awkwardness from afar.

