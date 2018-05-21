Charles Barkley Asked Kevin Durant How ‘Annoying’ Draymond Green Is In Person

05.21.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors put a classic beatdown on the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Despite the 1-1 series standing, there was no hope that Houston could keep pace with a Warriors team hell-bent on proving its dynasty far from over in the West.

There was no drama, and no real sense of hope in Sunday night’s game, which can be tough for everyone involved when you have to talk about the game on television. While beat writers might have had their stories done by halftime, those broadcasting need to get interesting things out of the game and make sure the viewers at home don’t fall asleep in front of their televisions.

That’s why Charles Barkley asked Kevin Durant how “annoying” teammate Draymond Green is in an interview after the Game 3 blowout. Durant, alwasys quick on his feet, had an answer ready for him.

