Charles Barkley‘s deep, years-long aversion of social media came to an end recently when he finally got convinced to join Instagram. As Chuck basically explained, being on social media in some capacity could help him in professional pursuits that go beyond appearing on television and trying to get Shaquille O’Neal to laugh really hard, so he’s now on IG even though he clearly is baffled as to how any of this works.

During last week’s edition of Inside the NBA, Shaq tried really hard to get Barkley to put #OnlyFans on every post he made — Kenny Smith was there to help, uh, make sure he doesn’t do that. And this week, Inside did a little check-in on how all of this is going for Chuck, who still is trying to learn on the fly.

The segment starts with Barkley getting asked if he knows how to go live, which, he does not. They went through the rest of the segment, and at the end, both Smith and Shaq convinced him that he should go live. Here’s how that went:

Of course, this is not what going live on IG is — Barkley just recorded a video and posted it. Here’s hoping that sometime in the next few weeks, we are, indeed, able to get Charles Barkley going live on Instagram in between games, because I imagine that would be very funny.