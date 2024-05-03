The Milwaukee Bucks saw their season come to an end on Thursday night at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. An injured Giannis Antetokounmpo watched as a hobbled Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton attempted to force a Game 7 in Milwaukee, but ultimately, the Pacers were able to pick up a 120-98 win to move onto the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they will play the New York Knicks.

In the waning moments of the game, Bucks guard Patrick Beverley was not happy with some at least one Indiana fan behind the Bucks’ bench, which led to him chucking a basketball at them twice. Beverley attempted to defend himself on Twitter, calling the clip without additional context “not fair at all” while conceding he has “to be better.” No matter what, Charles Barkley was not a fan of the interaction, and made it a point to call out Beverley on Inside the NBA.

Charles Barkley with harsh words for Patrick Beverley. "Listen, I've done stupid stuff and I got criticized. That's just wrong. He's gonna get suspended for that. And that's gonna be a good one, too. 'Cause he didn't do it once. He did it twice." pic.twitter.com/CgrR8bRIAz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 3, 2024

“He gone,” Barkley said. “He gonna get suspended. He hit that lady in the head … It don’t matter who he was trying to hit, you can’t hit no lady, ever … I’ve done stupid stuff, and I got criticized. That’s just wrong, he’s gonna get suspended for that. And that’s gonna be a good one, too, because he didn’t do it once, he did it twice.”

Beverley, who turns 36 in July, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.