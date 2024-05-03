The Milwaukee Bucks had a disappointing season end in dismal fashion on Thursday night, as they got blown out by TJ McConnell and the Pacers, 120-98, in Game 6 of their first round series in Indiana.

It was the end to a frustrating year that was already shaky before getting derailed completely by injuries. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the entire series against the Pacers with a calf strain, Khris Middleton played through ankle issues, and Damian Lillard missed one game with an Achilles strain. However, things weren’t perfect even when their stars were all on the court, and they will have a lot of decisions to make about their immediate and long-term future as a team this summer.

The Bucks figure to at minimum make some changes around their core, and will have to figure out who should stay and who should go from their supporting cast. Among the players they’ll take a look at is Patrick Beverley, who was their main deadline acquisition. Beverley had a big Game 5 and provides an edge at the guard spot for this team.

Playing with that edge can take Beverley across the line sometimes, and frustrations boiled over at the end of Game 6 as he got into it with a fan behind Milwaukee’s bench, launching a basketball at the fan before being pulled away by teammates.

PatBev just chucked the ball at a fan at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/UKrliCZUF7 — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) May 3, 2024

We don’t know what the fan said exactly, but it certainly didn’t seem from this footage like there was a lot going on, with the fan lobbing the ball back to Beverley, who then chucked it back at him. It’s not a great look from Pat, and I’m sure the league will take a look into what happened here before handing out what figures to be a fine cause they tend to frown on throwing things at fans.