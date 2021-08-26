Charles Barkley and Scottie Pippen don’t seem to particularly like one another. We all got a reminder of this earlier this year while Pippen was on a media tour for his memoir Unguarded, as Barkley was on the list of folks who received a less-than-flattering call-out by the Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

Barkley, in Pippen’s eyes, is a fake tough guy, saying, “He only got arrested for throwing some little white guys out of a window. I ain’t never seen him fight a Black man unless there were referees around.” While Barkley originally responded by saying Pippen is just trying to sell books — “I was disappointed he’s taking shots at Michael, Phil Jackson, and myself,” Barkley went on to say. “But I understand he’s got a book coming out. And I just think it’s silly and stupid, to be honest with you.” — his latest comments on Pippen were a bit more direct.

The TNT analyst appeared on ESPN 1000’s “Waddle and Silvy” and made clear that he doesn’t exactly think Pippen is one to talk about toughness. Via TMZ:

“I don’t walk around saying I’m Billy Badass, but I can promise you one thing — I’m tougher than Scottie Pippen,” Barkley told ESPN 1000’s “Waddle and Silvy” “Let me put that to rest right now.”

Barkley went on to say that he doesn’t anticipate a celebrity boxing match ever happening or anything like that, so there’s only one logical end point here: Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley playing 1-on-1.