Charles Barkley Trying To Spell ‘Monumental’ On Air Deserves Another Emmy For ‘Inside The NBA’

Charles Barkley has never shied away from the fact that his time spent at Auburn was far less about furthering his education and more about getting himself to the NBA, which has always been to the delight of Shaquille O’Neal.

On Monday night, this once again came up and Ernie Johnson decided he actually didn’t know what Chuck’s “major” was when he was at Auburn, which prompted an incredible response from Barkley in which he described the rigorous coursework of his music appreciation class.

As it turns out, Barkley didn’t actually have a major, choosing to be “undeclared” while he saw if the basketball thing would work out. That certainly was the right choice, but it won’t stop Shaq and the fellas from having some fun with Chuck’s Auburn education on air, which led to a rather hilarious exchange later in the postgame show in which Barkley called Tuesday’s Game 5’s “monumental.” Shaq was in disbelief at Chuck breaking out the SAT words, so he challenged him to spell it right then and there on air, which predictably led to hilarity on set.

Barkley eventually got to the right spelling as he wrote it down, but it was quite the journey to get there, with a lot of n’s being inserted into random places before reaching his destination. Shaq and Kenny were in hysterics, but Ernie’s reaction was the best, as he could only put his head in his hands watching his longtime colleague working out the phonetics on air.

