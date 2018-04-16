Charles Barkley Called The Timberwolves ‘One Of The Dumbest Teams I’ve Ever Seen In My Life’

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Charles Barkley
04.15.18 57 mins ago

TNT

The Minnesota Timberwolves were more competitive in Game 1 of their first round series against the Houston Rockets than many anticipated, holding a lead as late as the mid-fourth quarter in a 104-101 loss on the road.

While the Wolves played well and kept things tight with the Rockets, there were some that felt they were being given far more opportunities by Houston than they were taking advantage of on the offensive end. Charles Barkley was particularly frustrated by Minnesota’s play in the first half, and let the world know about it in a classic Barkley rant during the halftime show.

Barkley torched the Wolves for not attacking mismatches in the right way when Houston switched pick-and-rolls and put a guard on Karl-Anthony Towns, which he felt could have given them a distinct advantage, calling them “one of the dumbest teams I’ve ever seen” for not recognizing those opportunities.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Charles Barkley
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCHARLES BARKLEYHouston RocketsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 4 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP