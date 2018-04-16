TNT

The Minnesota Timberwolves were more competitive in Game 1 of their first round series against the Houston Rockets than many anticipated, holding a lead as late as the mid-fourth quarter in a 104-101 loss on the road.

While the Wolves played well and kept things tight with the Rockets, there were some that felt they were being given far more opportunities by Houston than they were taking advantage of on the offensive end. Charles Barkley was particularly frustrated by Minnesota’s play in the first half, and let the world know about it in a classic Barkley rant during the halftime show.

Barkley torched the Wolves for not attacking mismatches in the right way when Houston switched pick-and-rolls and put a guard on Karl-Anthony Towns, which he felt could have given them a distinct advantage, calling them “one of the dumbest teams I’ve ever seen” for not recognizing those opportunities.