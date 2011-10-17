Charles Oakley Tells All

To say thatdoesn’t mince words is a dramatic understatement, especially when you consider that he’s one of a very select few with the cache to bust‘s chops.

“We have a lot of heated conversations about the league,” said Oakley with a hint of mischief about his longtime friend and current boss with the Bobcats. “About how he was the only guy who could travel 95 percent of the time and get seven fouls every game.”

Oak made an appearance at K1X’s new flagship store in New York City on Saturday to celebrate the rollout of their Charles Oakley Collection, and before signing autographs for fans, he held court with the media on a variety of topics, pulling very few punches as usual.

For one, if real recognize real, the Knicks of current vintage don’t look all that familiar to Oak.

“They’ve got hype,” said Oakley. “Hype don’t mean nothing.”

There’s no doubt Oakley would have liked to maintain some sort of relationship with a franchise he loved to represent as a player. He even feels he might have been able to convince LeBron James to come to New York, if he’d been asked to help.

But despite his vested interest, his opinions of the modern-day Knicks â€“ he finds them lacking in half-court offense and functional size â€“ are measured and objective, and mirror the concerns of more than a few fans about the direction of the team.

Can Mike D’Antoni‘s uptempo methods work in New York?

“I don’t think so, but that’s his coaching style. I mean, they knew when they signed him. When you go buy a Bentley, you know it’s not a Volkswagen.”

What about Amar’e?

“The more years he plays in the East, the more his body is going to be damaged, because he’s got to take a beating now.”

Oakley saved by far his harshest assessment for Isiah Thomas, whose specter still hovers over the franchise long after he was supposedly deposed.

“I don’t even understand how he got a job with management,” said Oakley. “He had nothing to do with the Knicks. Then he talked bad about the Knicks. If I see him, he’d better turn around and walk the other way.”

What would it take for a Knicks player to succeed in New York today?

“You’ve got to be humble,” said Oakley. “I see a lot of guys doing a lot of talk shows… I think in New York, you’ve got to get your job done, or do another job.

“I think the fans, they see you taking it lackadaisical like you accomplished something just coming here, they’re not going to give you respect. You’ve got to grind, show you’re here to do your work.”