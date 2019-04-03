The Hornets Will Add An NBA 2K League Squad For The 2020 Season

04.03.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The NBA 2K League is getting set to kick off its second campaign next week. This time around, 21 teams will vie for the title of league champions, up from the 17 squads that competed for a title last year. While we have an entire season to get through, we already know that the number of teams that will compete in year three of the league will increase.

The NBA announced on Wednesday morning that the Charlotte Hornets will become the latest franchise to have a 2K League affiliate. Launching in time for the 2020 season, Hornets Sports & Entertainment will mark the league’s 22nd squad.

“Hornets Sports & Entertainment is thrilled to bring the next professional sports league franchise to Charlotte,” Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield said in a statement. “The popularity and growth of esports both in the U.S. and internationally continues to rise at a tremendous rate. Our NBA 2K League affiliate will provide us with another opportunity to extend the HSE brand and reach a highly-coveted as well as hard to reach younger demographic of fans. We look forward to joining the NBA 2K League in 2020 and bringing the exciting, fast-paced and entertaining esports action to the fans of Charlotte.”

While the league officially kicks off next week, the league began its preseason tournament, THE TIPOFF, on Tuesday. Knicks Gaming holds the distinction of being the inaugural 2K League champions.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSNBA 2KNBA 2K League
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 21 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP