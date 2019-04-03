The Hornets Will Add An NBA 2K League Squad For The 2020 Season

Getty Image

The NBA 2K League is getting set to kick off its second campaign next week. This time around, 21 teams will vie for the title of league champions, up from the 17 squads that competed for a title last year. While we have an entire season to get through, we already know that the number of teams that will compete in year three of the league will increase.

The NBA announced on Wednesday morning that the Charlotte Hornets will become the latest franchise to have a 2K League affiliate. Launching in time for the 2020 season, Hornets Sports & Entertainment will mark the league’s 22nd squad.

“Hornets Sports & Entertainment is thrilled to bring the next professional sports league franchise to Charlotte,” Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield said in a statement. “The popularity and growth of esports both in the U.S. and internationally continues to rise at a tremendous rate. Our NBA 2K League affiliate will provide us with another opportunity to extend the HSE brand and reach a highly-coveted as well as hard to reach younger demographic of fans. We look forward to joining the NBA 2K League in 2020 and bringing the exciting, fast-paced and entertaining esports action to the fans of Charlotte.”

While the league officially kicks off next week, the league began its preseason tournament, THE TIPOFF, on Tuesday. Knicks Gaming holds the distinction of being the inaugural 2K League champions.