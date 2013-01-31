Check Out Deron Williams’ New $15.8 Million Manhattan Penthouse

By way of The New York Post (with a hat tip to Nets blog The Brooklyn Game) Brooklyn point guard Deron Williams has just bought a $15.8 million penthouse loft in Manhattan’s TriBeCa. As you might expect from a living space with that kind of price tag, the six-bedroom apartment is pretty nice.
According to the apartment’s listing by its real estate broker, Williams will be residing in a 6,800-square-foot luxury pad. Its terrace alone is 3,000 square feet and can conceivably fit a small outdoor cafe on it, because why else does an apartment like this need both a commercial kitchen and a regular kitchen?
Check out the photos below, all via Elliman’s listing. My question is, does this place beat either Ray Allen‘s $50,000-per month rental mansion or Pat Riley‘s own penthouse spot in Miami?
What do you think?
too bad this condo doesn’t come with a jump shot.
Y U H8 N?
hate much….