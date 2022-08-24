The Oklahoma City Thunder expect that Chet Holmgren will play a major role in what their team looks like going forward. According to a new report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, it might be a minute before we get our first glimpses of how Holmgren fits into what the Thunder are trying to build.

Charania reported that the team has some concerns over Holmgren’s foot, and on Wednesday, the former Gonzaga standout needed to undergo imaging to figure out what exactly is going on.

There’s fear Oklahoma City Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot and he is undergoing further opinions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 24, 2022

It was eventually determined that there are potentially torn ligaments in Holmgren’s foot, while the plan is to dig a little deeper into the injury that he suffered before making any sort of determination on when he’ll be able to play basketball again.

Exams show Chet Holmgren has potential torn ligaments in his foot, sources said. A timetable is being determined based on further evaluations. https://t.co/vig5zWOSzz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 24, 2022

Holmgren was one of the players who participated in Jamal Crawford’s pro-am, The CrawsOver, this past weekend. The star-studded game had to be called early due to condensation on the floor, but before that happened, Holmgren left the game with an apparent right foot injury after challenging a shot by James. It is unclear if this is when he suffered the torn ligaments in his foot or if this is an unrelated incident.