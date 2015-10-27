Why Every Basketball Fan Should Care About This Season’s Chicago Bulls

Getty Image

The 2015-16 NBA season starts soon, preseason hoops are in full swing, and playoff prognostications have begun in earnest. Because season previews can get bogged down by team-specific minutiae, and we cover every basketball team, we’re providing our readers reasons why you should care about all 30 teams in the Association.

The Bulls are still an Eastern Conference contender, and some are so convinced Tom Thibodeau ground down his team like particularly tough pestle pulverizing the mortar, they think new coach Fred Hoiberg will lift this team to greater heights. While Thibs’ strong-side defense revolutionized the NBA on that end, their offense became stagnant and their players, exhausted. That won’t be a problem for Hoiberg, who ran a wide-open five-out at Iowa State that should reveal a lot of hardwood for a Bulls team with two stars in the backcourt. Plus, no one’s playing more than 32 minutes.

But the reduction in playing time works in their favor because their backups just got a jolt, and there’s no telling what a second unit of Joakim Noah at center, Taj Gibson (or Chicago’s newest rookie to fawn over, Bobby Portis) at power forward, Doug McDermott or Mike Dunleavy at small forward, Kirk Hinrich at shooting guard and Aaron Brooks at point will do against opposing substitutes.

Could this be the Spurs of the East? Are we going to watch a change in the power base of the East? Should LeBron and David Blatt be scared?

Plus, you’ve got Pau Gasol and Nikola Mirotic in a front court that could be deadly. Picture both along the three-point arc, with a five-out set of passes and pin-downs that turns the Bulls into a carnival of three-pointers and drives to the rim. It’ll be like a Daryl Morey Bacchanalia, so much so we wouldn’t be surprised if he instructed Kevin McHale to “watch some more of this Bulls experiment I’ve been hearing about.”

Some aren’t going to like the Noah move to the bench. They’ll argue that he’s finally healthy and ready to reaffirm his defensive prowess. Remember, we’re just two years removed from his 2014 Defensive Player of the Year award. Noah was the anchor of Thibodeau’s defensive system, and when Rose initially went down, he even turned into their offensive hub along the elbows — like a modern-day Bill Russell.

But that set shot is ugly, at least in comparison to Pau, and they no longer need him to run the offense, even if Derrick is out. Might Hoiberg benefit from some Pau-Noah frontcourt comfort? Yes, but we like the move if it’ll actually open up space without turning their defense on its head.