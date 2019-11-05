Anthony Davis Isn’t Ready To Talk About Free Agency Just Yet

After the whirlwind that was the 2019 NBA offseason, next summer’s free agent class isn’t shaping up to be nearly as exciting. However, that could change if Anthony Davis decides to leave the Los Angeles Lakers.

We’re only two weeks into the regular season, but Davis is already fielding questions about his impending free agency — not from reporters, but from curious kids in Chicago. During an event for his alma mater, Perspective Charter School, at Lulu’s Hot Dogs, Davis was asked about the prospect of returning to his hometown of Chicago to play for the Bulls next summer, to which he had this to say (via Eric Woodyard of ESPN):

“I mean, obviously there’s nothing there’s nothing like playing at home … I don’t know. I am a free agent next year, but we’ll see. It’s a possibility.”

Naturally, the rumor mill started churning.

Davis attempted to clarify his comments at shootaround on Tuesday, telling reporters that the above quote was taken out of context (via Woodyard):

“I said I’d consider anything,” Davis said. “I said I’m focused on winning a championship with the Lakers and, of course, everyone knows I’ll be a free agent next year and we’ll see where it goes.”

Whether or not context was missing from Davis’ quote (it wasn’t) or he was misquoted (he wasn’t), it’s far too early to be taking this kind of stuff seriously. For starters, the free agency moratorium period opens on June 30, 2020. For those keeping track, we’re in the first week of November 2019.

Secondly, Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers currently hold the best record in the Western Conference (5-1). Meanwhile, the Bulls are 2-5 with losses to the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets. If the Bulls were going to make their pitch to Davis, now wouldn’t be the best time to do it.