Chris “Birdman” Andersen’s PETA Ad & Photo Shoot

PETA has used many NBA athletes in their longstanding “Ink, Not Mink” campaign against the fur industry. You had to only assume that Chris Andersen would one day get the call. Following in the footsteps of Amar’e Stoudemire and Gilbert Arenas, check out Birdman’s ad and some behind-the-scenes footage from his photo shoot.

