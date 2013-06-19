Chris Bosh Has a Message For All of Those Miami Heat Fans Who Left Game 6 Early

06.19.13 5 years ago 11 Comments

By now you have seen footage of the mass exodus of Miami Heat fans from last night’s Game 6 well before the outcome was decided. Well, so has Chris Bosh, and he has a message for those fans.

From Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun on Twitter:

Heat fans are totally going to let Bosh hear about this when they get to their seats in the second quarter of Game 7…

