Watch Chris Bosh Hit Back-To-Back Half-Court Shots To Win Sears Shooting Stars Competition

02.15.14 4 years ago

It’s usually his more famous teammates that get the pub, but the Heat’s Chris Bosh has now won the 2014 Sears Shooting Stars Competition two years in a row after winning again tonight with teammates, Dominique Wilkins and Swin Cash. But Bosh was instrumental in the win after hitting two consecutive half-court shots to take the trophy.

Bosh, on the two shots after the first win of Saturday night:

“Straight luck. Throw it up and you pray. And I did a quick prayer, and they both went in. So, if it was for Dominique missing two easy ones on purpose â€” I knew what he was trying to do. e was trying to get us in the zone and it worked.”

And then someone asked him, tongue-in-cheek, whether his back-to-back Shooting Stars titles or his back-to-back NBA championships were more satisfying:

“Good question. Today’s back-to-back was extremely difficult. They were both hard. It’s tough dealing with expectations, but that’s what champions do. We just find a way.”

Perfectly deadpan, and almost as awesome as the half-court shots themselves:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

(videos via @gifdsports)

