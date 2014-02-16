Watch Chris Bosh Hit Back-To-Back Half-Court Shots To Win Sears Shooting Stars Competition

It’s usually his more famous teammates that get the pub, but the Heat’s Chris Bosh has now won the 2014 Sears Shooting Stars Competition two years in a row after winning again tonight with teammates, Dominique Wilkins and Swin Cash. But Bosh was instrumental in the win after hitting two consecutive half-court shots to take the trophy.

Bosh, on the two shots after the first win of Saturday night:

“Straight luck. Throw it up and you pray. And I did a quick prayer, and they both went in. So, if it was for Dominique missing two easy ones on purpose â€” I knew what he was trying to do. e was trying to get us in the zone and it worked.”

And then someone asked him, tongue-in-cheek, whether his back-to-back Shooting Stars titles or his back-to-back NBA championships were more satisfying:

“Good question. Today’s back-to-back was extremely difficult. They were both hard. It’s tough dealing with expectations, but that’s what champions do. We just find a way.”

Perfectly deadpan, and almost as awesome as the half-court shots themselves:

