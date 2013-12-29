Chris Bosh Hits The Game-Winning 3-Pointer To Lead The LeBron-Less Heat Over The Blazers

On Saturday night, with the Heat at the Moda Center in Portland, Chris Bosh reminded everyone that he’s an All-Star capable of carrying a team, and probably the best third wheel in the NBA. LeBron James was out with a strained groin, so Bosh put on his cape and scored 37 points, including the game-winning three-pointer with two defenders in his eye.

The Blazers and Heat both came out smoking, with each scoring at least 30 points in the first quarter and well over 50 by halftime. At the start of the fourth quarter, the Blazers had a five-point lead, and it appeared the Heat wouldn’t be able to steal a win on the road without their MVP in uniform. But former Raptor, Chris Bosh, started launching long-range bombs, hitting 3-of-3 from deep while scoring 11 of his 37 points in the fourth.

Still, the Blazers had a two point lead with under 10 seconds to play after a pair of free throws by Nicolas Batum. That’s when the Heat’s other star, Dwyane Wade â€” who had a mediocre game by his standards â€” took the ensuing inbounds and drove towards the basket looking to tie the score as the clock ticked inside of five seconds. Wade, always cagey, threw a behind-the-back pass to Bosh after he was doubled on his drive. Bosh gathered the pass, which was a little to his right, and drained an above-the-break three-pointer with Damian Lillard and Mo Williams helplessly running out at him.

‘Bron really enjoyed it.

While Chris Bosh was the first one to initiate the increasingly absurd videobombs that have become commonplace after Miami wins, James and Dwyane Wade obviously honed in on Bosh after his dominating performance against Portland. Watch as James puts his blazer over Bosh’s arms as a “cape,” while Wade wipes Bosh’s brow.

These guys are having a lot of fun on their journey to 3-peat.

What did you think of Bosh’s big night?

