Chris Bosh is ready for Toronto, tells fans to “Bring it on”

In case you haven’t noticed, Chris Bosh is putting in work.
At the beginning of this season, when every bump in the road for the Miami Heat was magnified, Bosh’s struggles defined a team still finding its identity. As I’ve written before, I’m sure Bosh has never (outside of All-Star or Team USA situations) been the third-best player on his team and clearly needed an adjustment period, but following the events of the 2010 summer, none of these Big Three were getting any leeway, including the guy being called “And Bosh” in the Dime office.
But right around the time Miami hit its stride, Bosh hit is. He averaged 19.3 points and 9.0 rebounds in the month of December, the same month in which the Heat went 15-1. For the season, Bosh is putting up 18.8 points and 8.1 boards and will play in his sixth NBA All-Star Game this weekend.
So when Bosh returns to Toronto tonight (7 p.m. EST), don’t be surprised if he finishes with a big number in the scoring column. He has, after all, been on a roll. Raptors fans will certainly let him hear the boos and taunts similar to what LeBron James heard when he returned to Cleveland and what Dwyane Wade (to a much lesser extent) heard in Chicago this season — or maybe the T-Dot fans will remember what Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady have done to them lately and keep it down.
Either way, Bosh says he’s ready.
“I’m not stressed,” Bosh is quoted in the Toronto Star. “At the end of the day, it’s a game (and) when I get out there, that’s going to take over. I don’t stress about too many things. It is what it is and whatever will be, will be.”
In an interview with the Star before yesterday’s game at Indiana, Bosh elaborated.
“Yeah, I’d like to (be liked) but at the end of the day, I’m on another team,” he said. “I would like to (be warmly welcomed), yeah, that’s like a fairy tale ending or beginning or whatever, but that might not be the case. … There’s no good way to separate sometimes or move on, but you just have to put the past behind you. At no time did I feel that I said anything degrading or bad or acted uncivilized or anything. I’m pretty happy with the way things went.”
Despite what Raptors GM Bryan Colangelo said over the summer, Bosh did a lot of good for the Raptors. He made five All-Star Games in his seven years in Toronto — he was named to his sixth All-Star Game this year in Miami — the only All-Star the Raptors had during his tenure. (The Raptors have had three All-Stars in their history: Bosh, Carter and Antonio Davis.) Bosh led the Raps to playoff appearances in 2007 and 2008, only the fourth and fifth-ever postseason berths for thee franchise. In 2010, Toronto was in contention for a playoff spot up until the last days of the season. In his first year away, the Raptors are 15-40. Against their inexperienced and weak frontcourt, Bosh could go off tonight.
“I’m ready as I’ll ever be,” Bosh said. “We’ve experienced some times here from the crowds and pretty much it’s at every arena we play at. Guys are extra motivated, crowds are extra motivated, whether it be to talk crap or cheer a little louder, but I’m as ready as I’ll ever be. Bring it on.”
Meh … much of Toronto is over it. They’ll boo him just because … well … I mean, why not?
If I were the owner I’d tell my fans to bring it too. With a young team like the Raptors, you aren’t worried about title contention. So I’d start with building an exciting team to watch. Dunkers: CHECK
Next, if my team is soft and I can’t do anything about that. All I can do is make it a hostile place to play. So that is when I need my fans to come out of the woodwork. Once you have the rowdy fan support and the environment free agents will want to come and draft picks will want to stay.
Look at Atlanta – Exciting team, EMPTY gym. The only way they kept Joe Johnson was by donating $120M to his favorite charity.
What a phony tough guy!!!
BOSH is a punani and has never showed up to any big games. Don’t get me wrong this game has no significant meaning other then bragging rights but look at his dismal playoff performances. RU-PAUL shouldn’t even be an all-star right now… JOSH SMITH should’ve taken that spot without a shadow of a doubt. Regardless, I hope the kid comes in and stinks it up and rides THE KING’S AND DWADE’S nuts like he has all season..
MIAMI HEAT = TWO AND A HALF MEN…
hope Rap fans dont boo him tonight, dude is a nerd stuck in an atheletes body. Never did harm to anyone
don’t have anything against bosh. but he’s wrong when he said: no good way to separate sometimes or move on, but you just have to put the past behind you.
well, he shouldn’t have taunted toronto fans on twitter with questions what should i do and such. i don’t think any player would get boos from his former fans if he just said at the end: thank you all, i am moving to another team, its not working out for me here, thanks for your support for all these years, had great time etc. etc. no drama, no live tv coverage, no playing tricks with everyone… just open honest truth. thats it
its going to be about 80% against bosh
@Bun-B Seriously? He’s putting up All-Star numbers on a team with two other guys putting up All-Star numbers, and he’s for some reason riding their nuts all season long? Give me a break man, you seem so incredibly bitter and out of touch with reality that I’d be very very surprised if you aren’t a Raptors fan.
@stradio – Are you serious? Dude is nowhere near AS level and has missed time, Boozer has put up better numbers, how the hell is Bogut not ahead of him! Bosh doesn’t suck but he hasn’t dominated a game or an AS.
He’s no Lebron, he’ll shrink even though Lefraud and Wade will be feeding him the ball, he doesn’t seem to be “mentally” strong. We shall see.
@Claw – Bogut could be ahead of Bosh if he weren’t on a floundering Bucks squad that might not even make the playoffs in the East. Boozer missed serious time at the beginning of the season as well, so I don’t take that into consideration when comparing Bosh and Booz. The bottom line in my mind is Bosh is on a team with TWO OTHER dudes averaging at least 25-5-5, and he is putting up 19 and 8 on the season. The Heat’s record also cannot be ignored when determining All-Stars, though the league is willing to make an exception for some players *cough Kevin Love*
You have to be an AS, Tony Parker didn’t make the squad and they have the BEST record in the L.
In the West Bosh doesn’t sniff it. You can’t diss Love, dude is averaging 15 boards, that might be Bosh’s season high!
Just looked it up he did have a whole whopping game where he got 17, nothing at 15 or above after that. Yeah, great resume going against a guy with a 30/30 game and more 20 rebound games than Bosh has over 10.
Bogut leads the league in blocks and is in the leaders in boards (more than Bosh) and as they may be floundering they are at least sniffing a playoff spot.
Bosh sucked this year at an individual level.
Love just got 12 boards by half, Bosh doesn’t even reach double digits against his old team in a full game – nice.
@Stradio – Claw is well rehearsed in Kevin love stats so I wouldn’t jump in claiming Chris Bosh deserves a spot more than Love.
Love gets in on individual stats that are downright absurd considering the rest of his team. Bosh gets in because it makes a great storyline for the league. In a few a months the media will ask either of these questions:
How do THREE All-Stars last year not make it to the Finals?
or
How do you prevent these THREE All-Stars from repeating?
Like anything else, it is all politics.
@Claw — If Bosh was in the West, he wouldn’t be playing with LeBron and Wade. If Bosh was on a team where he was the best guy (like Minnesota), he’d be putting up numbers like he did in Toronto, which were always All-Star numbers.
Just to chime in… Bosh hasn’t taken over games this year. I can’t think of a single game where he was the catalyst…. on either side of the floor. Is that an all-star?? Really? There are other players who deserve it more. But oh well, that’s politics.
The ONLY game he was the lead was the meeting with Pheonix. He bullied the daunting front line of Channing Fyre and Hakim Warrick.
@AB – Apparently putting up Toronto Bosh numbers isn’t good enough in the west. Your boy Z-Bo would testify to that.
Bosh is on the Heat not another team, he is more of a role player now not an AS. Isn’t he supposed to be the big? How is Lebron outboarding him?
Is Toronto that much worse without Bosh?
These are questions that I have, maybe Austin you can answer?
@F&F – I remember that game, Bosh can dominate some Frye and Warrick – if only he could play them all the time!
Damn it, Bosh is at 8.1 Lebron is at 7.3. Beasting Lopez at 5.7 though!