Chris Bosh is ready for Toronto, tells fans to “Bring it on”

In case you haven’t noticed, Chris Bosh is putting in work.

At the beginning of this season, when every bump in the road for the Miami Heat was magnified, Bosh’s struggles defined a team still finding its identity. As I’ve written before, I’m sure Bosh has never (outside of All-Star or Team USA situations) been the third-best player on his team and clearly needed an adjustment period, but following the events of the 2010 summer, none of these Big Three were getting any leeway, including the guy being called “And Bosh” in the Dime office.

But right around the time Miami hit its stride, Bosh hit is. He averaged 19.3 points and 9.0 rebounds in the month of December, the same month in which the Heat went 15-1. For the season, Bosh is putting up 18.8 points and 8.1 boards and will play in his sixth NBA All-Star Game this weekend.

So when Bosh returns to Toronto tonight (7 p.m. EST), don’t be surprised if he finishes with a big number in the scoring column. He has, after all, been on a roll. Raptors fans will certainly let him hear the boos and taunts similar to what LeBron James heard when he returned to Cleveland and what Dwyane Wade (to a much lesser extent) heard in Chicago this season — or maybe the T-Dot fans will remember what Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady have done to them lately and keep it down.

Either way, Bosh says he’s ready.

“I’m not stressed,” Bosh is quoted in the Toronto Star. “At the end of the day, it’s a game (and) when I get out there, that’s going to take over. I don’t stress about too many things. It is what it is and whatever will be, will be.”

In an interview with the Star before yesterday’s game at Indiana, Bosh elaborated.

“Yeah, I’d like to (be liked) but at the end of the day, I’m on another team,” he said. “I would like to (be warmly welcomed), yeah, that’s like a fairy tale ending or beginning or whatever, but that might not be the case. … There’s no good way to separate sometimes or move on, but you just have to put the past behind you. At no time did I feel that I said anything degrading or bad or acted uncivilized or anything. I’m pretty happy with the way things went.”

Despite what Raptors GM Bryan Colangelo said over the summer, Bosh did a lot of good for the Raptors. He made five All-Star Games in his seven years in Toronto — he was named to his sixth All-Star Game this year in Miami — the only All-Star the Raptors had during his tenure. (The Raptors have had three All-Stars in their history: Bosh, Carter and Antonio Davis.) Bosh led the Raps to playoff appearances in 2007 and 2008, only the fourth and fifth-ever postseason berths for thee franchise. In 2010, Toronto was in contention for a playoff spot up until the last days of the season. In his first year away, the Raptors are 15-40. Against their inexperienced and weak frontcourt, Bosh could go off tonight.

“I’m ready as I’ll ever be,” Bosh said. “We’ve experienced some times here from the crowds and pretty much it’s at every arena we play at. Guys are extra motivated, crowds are extra motivated, whether it be to talk crap or cheer a little louder, but I’m as ready as I’ll ever be. Bring it on.”