A Chris Bosh – Jurassic Park Vine You’ve Always Wanted

Chris Bosh is not afraid to let his personality shine. For all we know, he may have invented the videobomb. Bosh also gets really emotional when he celebrates, making him a prime target for anyone looking to make a new meme. Last night, we finally got a Bosh-Jurassic Park Vine.



With LeBron James and Dwyane Wade off to slow starts in the first half last night, Bosh kept the Heat in the game, capping off a strong first half with this two-handed smash.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Heat trailing by one, Bosh hit a corner three to put Miami ahead for good:

Bosh put the game away with just nine seconds left, and celebrated the clinching play as only he would. Here is that celebration with a timely Jurassic Park edit:

(Vine via @SBNationGIF)

