Chris Bosh Lists Pacific Palisades Estate For $14.5 Million

The gated estate, built in 2001, frames views extending from Topanga Canyon to the Pacific Ocean from its 1.45-acre knoll in Palisades Highlands. Mixing Mediterranean and Balinese influences, the 10,700 square feet of living space sports open interiors with polished floors, detailed columns, built-ins and telescoping walls of glass. An office with a fireplace, a grand dining room, a home theater and a chef’s kitchen count among its features. The ocean-facing master suite, one of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, has a fireplace, a sitting room, an exercise room, a massive walk-in closet and spa-like bath.

An added bonus: Childish Gambino, also known as actor/comedian Donald Glover, produced his most recent album, “Because The Internet,” at Bosh’s estate. The only thing cooler than living in a place like this? Doing so after a basketball superstar and up-and-comping rapper.

