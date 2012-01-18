Chris Bosh Runs the Floor, Spins and Smashes on the Spurs

Here is the clip of that sick Chris Bosh move from last night that we detailed in today’s Smack:

“Chris Bosh had his highest-scoring game of the year as well (30 points, and four steals) and had one of the best moves we’ve ever seen from him in the second half: He grabbed a rebound, went coast-to-coast, spun off Tiago Splitter at the charity stripe and SMASHED.”