Chris Bosh Runs the Floor, Spins and Smashes on the Spurs

Here is the clip of that sick Chris Bosh move from last night that we detailed in today’s Smack:
“Chris Bosh had his highest-scoring game of the year as well (30 points, and four steals) and had one of the best moves we’ve ever seen from him in the second half: He grabbed a rebound, went coast-to-coast, spun off Tiago Splitter at the charity stripe and SMASHED.”
Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
This tells a lot about the North-American mentality. It’s travelling, not even debatable.
Agreed. Not even close.
You sir do not know basketball.
No ref is going to call that bang bang play. He lifted his pivot but this isn’t high school basketball.
I’M SORRY DIME BUT how the hell can you put this dunk up on your site, which some are calling a travel, BUT COMPLETELY IGNORE WHAT JOHN WALL DID THE OTHER DAY TO THE BULLS! instead, that day, you guys put a video of a jazz mascot dropping a cake!? that john wall dunk is already up for dunk of the year and you guys didn’t upload it to this site. HAS ME THINKING HOW MANY BIG TIME DUNKS THIS SITE HAS FAILED TO ACKNOWLEDGE in the past!! sheesh. this dunk already got over 30 thousand views in a week. and this site didn’t put it up. how many dunks has this site neglected? stop protecting the bulls. no one should be safe from embarrassment.
[www.youtube.com]
Rubbish. This is travelling, non-debatable.
Oh shit. I agree with Beaver for once. Somebody shoot me.
@Sho-Nuff
Your theory is that I (we) don’t know basketball cuz I’m not aware that a ref wouldn’t blow the whistle on such occasion…well, I’m aware of that, but still,travel.
that is not a travel!
NOT a travel. That john wall dunk is weak too. Way to go ‘Big Game Hunting’ by going after john lucas
:D JOHN WALL CAN’T PICK HIS VICTIMS ! lol he can only go up, up, and away. if you in the way, you’re an innocent bystander.