Chris Bosh Runs the Floor, Spins and Smashes on the Spurs

#San Antonio Spurs #Dunks #Miami Heat #Video
01.18.12 7 years ago 11 Comments

Here is the clip of that sick Chris Bosh move from last night that we detailed in today’s Smack:

“Chris Bosh had his highest-scoring game of the year as well (30 points, and four steals) and had one of the best moves we’ve ever seen from him in the second half: He grabbed a rebound, went coast-to-coast, spun off Tiago Splitter at the charity stripe and SMASHED.”

