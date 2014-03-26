Chris Bosh Says He & LeBron James Are Staying In Miami

Somewhat lost in the shuffle of teams hoping to land Carmelo Anthony in free agency this summer, and thankfully ignored in favor of the Heat’s attempts to 3-peat, are the impending player options Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh have this summer in Miami. But during a radio appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show in Miami Tuesday morning, Bosh answered “true” when asked if he and James were staying in South Beach.

Before flying out for the much-hyped matchup between the Pacers and Heat tonight in Indianapolis tonight, Chris Bosh was a guest on the Dan Le Batard Show. Le Batard, a well-known former Miami Herald columnist, went the non-traditional route with co-host Jon “Stugotz” Weiner, and played “true or false” and “fill in the blank” while informally conversing with Bosh.

Via Bleacher Report’s Ethan J. Skolnick:

The final true-or-false question is the one that will get the most attention. Le Batard asked whether Boshâ€”who can opt out of his contract after this seasonâ€”will be in Miami next year. “True,” Bosh answered. “And so will LeBron…,” Le Batard continued. “True,” Bosh replied.

Skolnick adds that the tone of the interview was light-hearted, which should be taken into account when wondering about the veracity of Bosh’s answer. Then again, he could have just said ‘no comment,’ or ‘I don’t know’ but instead gave a definitive answer.

Part of the reason James, Wade and Bosh haven’t been bombarded with as many questions about this summer as ‘Melo, has to do with the outcome of their season. Carmelo Anthony has been overt about his plans to opt out of his deal this summer, and none of the Heat’s Big Three have said what they’re doing. There are cases to be made on both sides that all three will leave or stay depending on whether they return to the Finals for the fourth straight year and whether they can complete their third championship in a row. So it’s impossible for Bosh to even know at this juncture with another three weeks of the regular season and the intensity of two months of playoff basketball still looming on the horizon.

Some other highlights of Bosh’s “true or false” game with Le Batard included questions about the seeming love/hate relationship between Mario Chalmers and LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony’s shot selection, his best friend on the Heat, the nickname “Big Shot Bosh,” and more:

His best friend on the Heat: “Tie between No. 6 and No. 3.” Two guys who clash most on the team: “I think ‘Bron and Rio.” His characterization of his three-plus years in Miami: “A hell of a ride. A hell of a ride so far.” If he thought, when he first signed, that the Heat would challenge the Bulls’ record of 72 wins: “True.” If Chalmers thinks he is better than James: “Close…but false.” If the Heat want the Pacers: “True.” If Carmelo Anthony shoots too much: “False.” If he’s had screaming arguments with James: “True. Two or three. Not many.” If he likes the nickname Big Shot Bosh: “I do. I like it. True. I hope it becomes a thing.”

