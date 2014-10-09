Chris Bosh Says Playing For Cavs Will Be “Very Difficult” For Kevin Love

Basketball isn’t played on paper. Point guards aren’t pitchers, and centers aren’t goalies. It’s always remiss to expect players on new squads or just-formed super-teams to enjoy the success basic talent levels suggest. The 2007-2008 Boston Celtics are the exception to the rule; the 2010-2011 Miami Heat and certainly 2012-2013 Los Angeles Lakers are the norm.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are doing all they can to admit the challenges of their circumstances and squash sky-high expectations. Every other quote by LeBron James or David Blatt is about ‘respecting the process’ and general ‘growth.’ The Cavs know they won’t roll the ball out and win 65 games, a mindset sure to serve them well as the league’s spotlight hovers over Northeast Ohio for the foreseeable future.
But acknowledging the hurdles facing Cleveland sometimes won’t make leaping them any easier. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love are due big adjustments as a result of James’ presence, and its imperative that each realizes a decline in touches and overall offensive responsibility isn’t an indictment of their abilities. Instead, it’s simply the all-encompassing inevitability of LeBron’s.
James is saying the right things about playing with Irving – perhaps he really will see less of the ball with the Cavaliers than he did with the Heatles. Whether that proves the case or otherwise, though, it’s Love’s role that will change the most from last season to this one.
As the interior cog in Miami’s former Big Three, Chris Bosh is uniquely suited to assess the physical and mental struggles Love will meet as Cleveland’s third wheel. And as Bosh told Bleacher Report’s Ethan Skolnick, Love’s new reality won’t be easy.
“It’s going to be very difficult for him,” Bosh said of Love’s new task. “Even if I was in his corner and I was able to tell him what to expect and what to do, it still doesn’t make any difference. You still have to go through things, you still have to figure out things on your own. It’s extremely difficult and extremely frustrating. He’s going to have to deal with that.”
Bosh also mentions how difficult it was for him to get comfortable with a lack of touches on the block. As opposed to fewer shots in general being the biggest problem, though, he tells Skolnick thinking about the next attempt is what proved most grating. That makes perfect sense. For a primary scorer to be his best throughout a game, he modifies his moves from one to the next based on how the defense played him previously. With fewer isolations coming his way, that’s a task that is made next to impossible.
That’s just one intricate wrinkle of the trials Love is bound to face. Bosh also touches on the noise of media and fans looming large. If Love’s defense proves as big a detriment as some are forecasting or he becomes what some will consider a glorified spot-up shooter, how will he cope with the criticism? The Cavs aren’t the Minnesota Timberwolves, after all, and he’s no longer the stranded superstar on a middling team.
Bosh never received enough credit for his importance to the Heat’s mini-dynasty. He was a two-way cog for Miami that set the tone for how Erik Spoelstra’s team played on both ends of the floor. As a floor-stretcher, outlet-passer, and rebounder supreme, Love could make as big an impact for the Cavaliers.
But as Bosh notes, doing so will be much harder than most are anticipating.
Wise words from Bosh and I agree he is probably the only one qualified to make those statements. Bosh did become a better defender and maybe Love has it in him. Bosh’s talent, athletic ability and body shape helped in that area. Those are things Love doesn’t have, so not sure how the Cavs will be able to hide that deficiency.
True…Bosh is probably the most qualified of the modern era to speak on this, but there are a couple things I think people underestimate about Love that Bosh never really had and only really tapped into in moments due to the pressures and big moments that came with the Heat’s runs:
1. Grit/Grind – Love is wired to do the dirty work…though with his seeming weight loss I’m not sure he is built for it anymore…But assuming he is who we know him to be still at the core of his skill set is a rebounding demon that is used to sacrificing his body as well as laying wood on guys in order to get rebounds…The Heat was a horrible rebounding team on both ends…Better rebound equals more possessions as well as easy baskets for the Cavs and Love
2. Long Ball – Bosh had to develop his distance shooting around trail and error in pressure situations created in the Heat’s run…Love developed into a three point shoot champion level shooter out of sheer will and work to be better…now he has to adjust to make those shots in the pressure situations
Love is a better player at this stage than Bosh was coming into the Heat situation…also Kyrie is more of point guard than Wade was.
I don’t think Love is going to be a third banana once people see his effort on the big stage…I think like a Rodman his efforts will become the energy and constant that drives the fans love for this team…All players will learn to become more efficient, which is beneficial to everyone.
For interesting perspective, but I am going to have politely disagree. I think Bosh was the ultimate “3rd wheel” and think Love won’t bring the dangibles that Bosh did to the Big 3.
You can let me hear it during the season if Love lives up to your expectations no doubt.
Not shot blocking, but taking the charge sacrificing his body, rebounding, stretching the floor and truly being a consistent low post threat as well as being a better passer and screen setter…I think way too many people are overrating Bosh through his affiliation with the Big 3 and underrating Love (if possible) because he was banished to the Timberwolves who have routinely failed to do things right to win…
The preseason isn’t relevant I know, but against the Heat…no Kyrie and LeBron Coasting Love was super efficient on both ends…not just efficient, but dominant…he was scoring anyway he wanted easily.
Bosh is likely on the money. The only thing that’ll sink his theory is how Blatt’s system will reveal itself throughout the year. It’s been said before but it bearing that Kevin Love’s defense is the biggest hole in his game. He can singlehandedly outrebound a team but he can’t guard anybody. Bosh was the Pau Gasol/Roy Hibbert of Heatle Era Miami Heat in the sense that he got blamed for not scoring despite being systematically underutilized. Love likely isn’t going to be able to get those set shot threes that he takes and since the East is more physical, he’ll be what’s for dinner on defense unless the system and other players sacrifice to carry him like Minnesota did. I think that’s why he had pulled a wait & see like Dwight Howard did with the Lakers to see if it’ll work. Can’t blame him but then again, it’s on him to deliver the goods. He can’t huff, puff, and shit on everybody else like he did in Minny. The Wolves weren’t as bad talent wise, a lot of it had to do with injuries, the failed triple point guard drafting (Flynn, Foye, & Rubio) and trading away Al Jefferson.
Bosh was right.. He truly knows what to say because he played with Lebron in Miami..
In comparison to Bosh, Love is only an average defender. But in that same comparison Love is at least twice the rebounder, both effort-wise and instinct-wise. He is a superior passer as well especially those slick outlets. This is going to be a huge advantage for a team running the break with Irving and LeBron.
The opening statement of this article makes no sense. If any sport where to be played on paper, it would be basketball and not baseball or hockey. If you where to guess for the last 5 years who would be the winners of the nba championship you would probably at least 2 out of 5 times to 3 out of 5 if you said the heat. Good luck with trying that in baseball.