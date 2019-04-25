Chris Paul Knew Clint Capela Saying ‘I Want To Face’ The Warriors Was A Bad Idea In Real Time

The Rockets advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals on Wednesday night with a 100-93 win over the Jazz in Game 5 of their first-round series, all but assuring a rematch of last year’s instant classic conference finals series with the Warriors.

Golden State holds a 3-1 lead over the Clippers and are playing Game 5 now, but it’d be one of the biggest shocks in playoff history if the Clippers managed to comeback and win the series. The Rockets know this, and after the game they were asked about the likely rematch and whether they were excited about the chance to avenge last year’s heartbreaking Game 7 loss.

Mike D’Antoni had a funny response as he knew they were getting what they’ve wished for last year and acknowledged it would be a tough series.

