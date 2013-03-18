Chris Paul Debuts The Jordan CP3.VI AE

03.18.13 5 years ago
Jordan CP3.VI AE

Jordan CP3.VI AE (photo. Jordan Brand)

Yesterday, Chris Paul sliced up the Knicks for 20 points and eight dimes in a 13-point Clippers win. He also debuted the Jordan CP3.VI AE. These are the “artisan edition” of his signature sneakers, the ones he’ll be rocking during L.A.’s (hopefully) long postseason run.

All of the high-traction tooling of the original remains the same but Jordan Brand is also incorporating two new features of the shoe’s upper. There’s a new mesh window on the quarter panel, which enhances ventilation and gives a view of the technology: the Dynamic Fit. The straps wrap up from the midsole, and combine with the laces for lightweight support that shifts with the feet.

They are scheduled to hit shelves on April 17, so be on the lookout and stick with DimeMag.com for anymore details on the release.

What do you think?

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Los Angeles Clippers #Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulCP3.VI AEJORDANJordan BrandJordan CP3.VI AELos Angeles ClippersStyle - Kicks and Gear

