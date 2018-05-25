Getty Image

The Houston Rockets will head to Oakland in the driver’s seat against the Golden State Warriors after a wild Game 5 victory to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Finals. While it was certainly a team effort, the heroics of Chris Paul were pivotal in the second half for the home team but, unfortunately, the future Hall of Fame point guard went down in the final seconds with a right hamstring injury.

Chris Paul suffers an injury late in game 5 pic.twitter.com/VLGm7MXklq — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 25, 2018

Paul’s late-game absence did not cost Houston the victory but, as Game 6 looms, head coach Mike D’Antoni expressed that Paul is “worried” about the diagnosis on his injury.