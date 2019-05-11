Getty Image

Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets were a team built to beat the beasts of the NBA’s Western Conference, but they’ve fallen short of that goal now on consecutive seasons since Paul joined James Harden in Houston. It’s a tough pill to swallow for both Harden and Paul, who are seeing their window for a title slipping away while Golden State continues to dominate the NBA.

And the loss in Game 6 was a particularly tough one given that Steph Curry struggled the entire first half and Kevin Durant’s minutes were taken up by a litany of bench players who kept pace with the Rockets and pulled away when Curry and Klay Thompson got hot in the fourth quarter. The rivalry between Golden State and Houston is lopsided in the postseason, but it is real. And the Warriors had an extra jolt of adrenaline in Game 6 because of an incident that happened before the game.

Marcus Thompson II’s story for The Athletic leads with a firsthand account of Draymond Green and Steph Curry taunting Chris Paul after the Game 6 win that ended the series between the Rockets and Warriors.