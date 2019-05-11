Chris Paul Kicked Steph Curry Off The Practice Court In Houston Before Game 6

05.11.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets were a team built to beat the beasts of the NBA’s Western Conference, but they’ve fallen short of that goal now on consecutive seasons since Paul joined James Harden in Houston. It’s a tough pill to swallow for both Harden and Paul, who are seeing their window for a title slipping away while Golden State continues to dominate the NBA.

And the loss in Game 6 was a particularly tough one given that Steph Curry struggled the entire first half and Kevin Durant’s minutes were taken up by a litany of bench players who kept pace with the Rockets and pulled away when Curry and Klay Thompson got hot in the fourth quarter. The rivalry between Golden State and Houston is lopsided in the postseason, but it is real. And the Warriors had an extra jolt of adrenaline in Game 6 because of an incident that happened before the game.

Marcus Thompson II’s story for The Athletic leads with a firsthand account of Draymond Green and Steph Curry taunting Chris Paul after the Game 6 win that ended the series between the Rockets and Warriors.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsNBA PlayoffsSteph Curry
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP