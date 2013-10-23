Chris Paul May Retire “A Little Early” To Be With His Kids

With NBA players so intent on achieving their next contract, or making it to the next round, it’s not often we hear about the little tykes at home that think of their famous NBA fathers as just dad. But during an interview with “HBO Real Sports,” Chris Paul reveals he might turn in his kicks, so he doesn’t miss kids growing up.

During an interview with HBO’s Mary Carillo, the six-time All-Star tells her he could seem himself retiring before his body is done in order to spend more time with is kids:

“I love to play basketball more than anybody,” Paul says. “I’m serious, nobody loves to play basketball more than I do. But I could honestly see myself maybe stopping a little early or premature just because I hate to miss anything with my kids. I would hate for my kids to recall those special moments in their life, and I wasn’t there.”

If you see the interview on HBO, and take some time to read Paul’s backstory, then you know that isn’t empty rhetoric from a guy that won’t know when to walk away.

The profile of Paul tracks four different generations of the his family. His grandfather, Nathanial Jones, who was slain at the age of 61 after being robbed and beaten in his driveway the day after Paul signed a letter of intent to attend Wake Forest. Paul famously commemorated his murdered grandfather by going out and scoring 61 points in a high school game that week before intentionally missing a free throw that would have made it 62.

The profile also tracks Paul’s own father, who coached him as a child, Paul himself and his young son, who has joined him at the post-game podium before â€” to hilarious affect.

Check out the preview below and remember that Paul isn’t like most NBA stars. When he says he might retire before his body breaks down, he’s not kidding. At the end of his five-year, $107 million contract (he has a player option for 2017-18), he will be 33 years old, and these familial utterings make his next long-term contract likely the last he’ll sign as an NBA player. But we’re pretty sure he’d make a fantastic coach.

[via Sports Illustrated]

What do you think of Paul’s revelation?

