The NBA is suddenly dealing with a player revolt over the 2021 All-Star Game. Guys like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and De’Aaron Fox have all spoken out against the idea, with Fox calling the whole thing “stupid” and the pair of former MVPs expressing their frustration over not getting a week to rest in March amid the grind that is this season.

One person who had remained quiet on this front was Chris Paul, who in addition to his Point God-ery with the Phoenix Suns serves as the president of the NBA Players Association. Paul was asked about all of this on Friday night following Phoenix’s 109-92 win over the Detroit Pistons, he addressed the recent comments by his NBA brethren.

“Guys are entitled to their feelings, decisions, and everything,” Paul said. “I think the job for the union has been to try to make sure our players are healthy and safe. This is something that was a decision by the league, and we are definitely, day in and day out, trying to figure it out. We’ve got 450 players that we’re always trying to get insight from, and it’s tough. We’re all trying to figure it out right now.”

Paul was then asked about the conversations he’s had with other players, which he pointed out included recent talks with James and Steph Curry, and explained that he wants to “overcommunicate” things.

“There’s different situations, guys who’ve been playing a lot of games who haven’t really had much of a break,” Paul said. “I’m sure I’m not the only guy in the league that lives without their family, and so guys look at that break as an opportunity to see their families. It’s a lot of different things going on right now, but you just hope that guys understand that decisions that are being made — especially as far as the union — has always got the full body of players in mind.”

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on March 7 in Atlanta. There is no word on whether Paul and the NBPA will push back on any aspect of the game in an attempt to acquiesce the players who do not seem particularly keen on attending.