Chris Paul Snatches the Grizzlies’ Soul; Clowns Force Kobe Bryant Off Twitter

Game 2 on last night’s schedule was light years better than the opener; the second being an intense, ultra physical between theand thethat came down to an incredible last-second bucket by the aforementioned Chris Paul. [Check out our Top 25 Buzzer Beaters and Game Winners in NBA Playoff History

With the game tied at 91 (after the Clips let Memphis come back from a consistent 6-8-point deficit, including allowing a WIDE OPEN dunk on a screen and roll to even it up), CP, having already taken over on the offense end in the final two minutes, found himself iso’d on Tony Allen. Paul wanted to go right and right only, and Allen played defense about as well as anyone could possibly play without fouling. He closed off CP multiple times before Chris got a step on him – but he still forced Paul into a tough shot from outside the lane. Glass. Good. Buzzer. Ballgame. Watch for yourself here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The series shifts to L.A. for Game 3 and the Grizzlies down 0-2. They’re in trouble … If not for Chris Paul’s heroics, this is the clip people would be talking about the most today: Jamal Crawford‘s monster-face second quarter. Watch some of these buckets:

In Monday night’s first game, the Chicago Bulls out-toughed the Brooklyn Nets last night in BK to even up their playoff series 1-1. It was a performance embodied by Joakim Noah, who not only grinded it out through the plantar, but was also a key factor with 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks … For what it’s worth, the Nets did get this first half buzzer-beater trey from C.J. Watson:

On the next page, dummies force Kobe Bryant to quit Twitter …